Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, surprises Allen Heights resident Tiffanie Burgess by stopping to say happy birthday to her daughter during the walking town hall Oct. 2. (Photo Credit: Brittany Trumbull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8690162
    VIRIN: 241002-A-SR274-2981
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 365.08 KB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party [Image 5 of 5], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party
    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party
    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party
    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party
    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    walking town hall
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download