Fort Novosel walking town hall becomes birthday party

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, along with leadership from USAACE, Fort Novosel, and Corvias conducted a quarterly walking town hall through Allen Heights neighborhood Oct. 2.

Walking town halls have created a way for Fort Novosel residents to voice praise or concerns with leaders face-to-face.

Recently taking command, this walking town hall was a first on Fort Novosel for Gill. Getting feedback from residents can be challenging when participation is low, but Gill found a way to reach those in Allen Heights whether it was a friendly wave to cars driving by or noticing birthday balloons and giving a friendly knock for an impromptu celebration.

Tiffanie Burgess, flight-school spouse and Allen Heights resident said she was shocked to open her door to see the commanding general and leadership singing happy birthday to her daughter.

“I mean, I’m not wearing shoes,” said Burgess. “We were celebrating my daughter’s birthday eating popcorn and watching a movie, but it was nice. We appreciate that he came out and he is looking out for the neighborhoods here.”

Burgess said that Fort Novosel is her and her family’s third duty station and, so far, it is their favorite.

“This is definitely the most beautiful base we have ever lived on,” said Burgess. “We’ve had a great time so far. We have the best amenities here; the pool is great, and the kids have had such a great time and really love the school. We really enjoy it here.”

Spc. Edwin Melendez, Allen Heights resident and 906th Military Working Dog Detachment dog handler, heard the commotion and came out of his home to say hi.

“I was really surprised thinking it was just a little group of kids out here celebrating a birthday,” said Melendez. “But then I noticed it was the CG. It was a nice surprise though to see all this leadership out here ready to listen.”

Even though his housing hasn’t been perfect, according to Melendez, the maintenance team has been quick to help fix issues that arise.

“There is definitely good communication with Corvias, when I put in work orders, they are quick to respond and fix it up,” he said.

Gill said that he was glad to talk to the residents in Allen Heights and hopes that even more come out to the walking town hall next quarter in Bowden Terrace.

