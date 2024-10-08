CNO Strengthens Partnerships at 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks during a panel on “Safeguarding the underwater–new solutions and technologies for new challenges,” at

the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, October 9, 2024. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. This year’s symposium is themed "A spotlight on the depths: the Underwater as a new frontier for humankind" to address the growing importance of the underwater environment from various perspectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)