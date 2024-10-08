Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Strengthens Partnerships at 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

    CNO Strengthens Partnerships at 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

    VENICE, ITALY

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks during a panel on “Safeguarding the underwater–new solutions and technologies for new challenges,” at
    the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, October 9, 2024. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. This year’s symposium is themed "A spotlight on the depths: the Underwater as a new frontier for humankind" to address the growing importance of the underwater environment from various perspectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)

    CNO Strengthens Partnerships at 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium
    CNO Strengthens Partnerships at 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

    Conference
    Italy
    Partners
    TRSS

