NWS Yorktown signs proclamation in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Yorktown, Va. (September 30, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown stands with other staff members assigned to the installation’s Fleet and Family Service Center after the signing of a proclamation in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) is a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence. Every October, organizations and individuals unite across the country for a national effort to uplift the needs, voices, and experiences of survivors. Congress declared the month of October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).