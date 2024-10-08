Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown signs proclamation in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month [Image 3 of 5]

    NWS Yorktown signs proclamation in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (September 30, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown signs a proclamation amid other staff members assigned to the installation’s Fleet and Family Services Center as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) is a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence. Every October, organizations and individuals unite across the country for a national effort to uplift the needs, voices, and experiences of survivors. Congress declared the month of October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, NWS Yorktown signs proclamation in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

