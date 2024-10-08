120th Infantry Brigade Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Michael Q. Bailey and James R. Parker conducted their promotion ceremony to Sgt. 1st Class on October 3rd, 2024, at the First Army Division West Headquarters building in Fort Cavazos, TX. Sgt. 1st Class' Bailey and Parker earned their promotion through their distinct leadership capabilities, tactical and technical expertise, and proudly represents themselves, the Army, and this nation.