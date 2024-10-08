Staff Sgt. Michael Q. Bailey and James R. Parker conducted their promotion ceremony to Sgt. 1st Class on October 3rd, 2024, at the First Army Division West Headquarters building in Fort Cavazos, TX. Sgt. 1st Class' Bailey and Parker earned their promotion through their distinct leadership capabilities, tactical and technical expertise, and proudly represents themselves, the Army, and this nation.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8688388
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-VO334-7751
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|FT. CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120th Infantry Brigade Promotion [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Janiece Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.