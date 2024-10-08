Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion

    FT. CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janiece Elliott 

    First Army Division West

    Staff Sgt. Michael Q. Bailey and James R. Parker conducted their promotion ceremony to Sgt. 1st Class on October 3rd, 2024, at the First Army Division West Headquarters building in Fort Cavazos, TX. Sgt. 1st Class' Bailey and Parker earned their promotion through their distinct leadership capabilities, tactical and technical expertise, and proudly represents themselves, the Army, and this nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8688387
    VIRIN: 241003-A-VO334-7560
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: FT. CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Infantry Brigade Promotion [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Janiece Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion
    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion
    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion
    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion
    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion
    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion
    120th Infantry Brigade Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    leader
    first army
    sgt 1st class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download