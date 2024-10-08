2024 Ohio Air National Guard Leadership Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ohio Air National Guard members train on the shore of Lake Erie during the 2024 Leadership Symposium at Camp Perry, Ohio, Sept. 23-26, 2024. The event is designed to enhance current and future leaders by combining professional development, readiness training, leadership challenges and team building exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)