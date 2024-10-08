Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Ohio Air National Guard Leadership Symposium [Image 6 of 10]

    2024 Ohio Air National Guard Leadership Symposium

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Ohio Air National Guard members seek shade during a lunch break as they train on the shore of Lake Erie during the 2024 Leadership Symposium at Camp Perry, Ohio, Sept. 23-26, 2024. The event is designed to enhance current and future leaders by combining professional development, readiness training, leadership challenges and team building exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8687471
    VIRIN: 240925-Z-XQ637-1096
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 18.12 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Ohio Air National Guard Leadership Symposium [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Leadership Symposium

