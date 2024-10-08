Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

    NETHERLANDS

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Charéll de Koster 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    The "Old Hickory" Soldier statue stands in the middle of the square in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, during the 80th liberation event Oct. 5, 2024. The town of Kerkrade erected the statue in 1994 in gratitude of the U.S. Army 30th Infantry Division's Soldiers who liberated their town from Nazi occupation in 1944.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024
    Photo ID: 8687123
    VIRIN: 241005-A-OY205-3661
    Resolution: 3463x2724
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: NL
    This work, Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Charéll de Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers
    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

    Liberation Day
    Legacy
    World War II
    Brunssum
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire

