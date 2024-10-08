Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The “Old Hickory” Soldier statue stands in the middle of the square in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, during the 80th liberation event Oct. 5, 2024. The town of Kerkrade erected the statue in 1994 in gratitude of the U.S. Army 30th Infantry Division’s Soldiers who liberated their town from Nazi occupation in 1944.