The “Old Hickory” Soldier statue stands in the middle of the square in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, during the 80th liberation event Oct. 5, 2024. The town of Kerkrade erected the statue in 1994 in gratitude of the U.S. Army 30th Infantry Division’s Soldiers who liberated their town from Nazi occupation in 1944.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 07:16
|Photo ID:
|8687123
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-OY205-3661
|Resolution:
|3463x2724
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Charéll de Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers
