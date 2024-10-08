Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Roger Zoontjens, a Dutch South Limburg resident, stands by a restored WWII U.S. military vehicle in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, Oct. 5, 2024. Zoontjens served as a reenactor at the 80th celebration of liberation event. His Family has also adopted a service member's grave at Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten and has made contact with the Soldier’s Family members.