Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

    NETHERLANDS

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Charéll de Koster 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Roger Zoontjens, a Dutch South Limburg resident, stands by a restored WWII U.S. military vehicle in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, Oct. 5, 2024. Zoontjens served as a reenactor at the 80th celebration of liberation event. His Family has also adopted a service member's grave at Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten and has made contact with the Soldier’s Family members.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8687124
    VIRIN: 241005-A-OY205-7001
    Resolution: 3003x3548
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Charéll de Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers
    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dutch celebrate 80 years liberation by U.S. Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Liberation Day
    Legacy
    World War II
    Brunssum
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download