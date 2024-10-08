A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, flies over the Luzon Strait transporting relief supplies to Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024, while supporting foreign disaster relief operations. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8687102
|VIRIN:
|241008-M-LO557-1230
|Resolution:
|4358x2907
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Transport Relief Supplies Following Typhoon in Philippines [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.