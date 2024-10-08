Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Transport Relief Supplies Following Typhoon in Philippines [Image 10 of 11]

    15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Transport Relief Supplies Following Typhoon in Philippines

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Laura Rodriguez, left, an air traffic controller assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Tennessee, sits in an MV-22B Osprey before takeoff from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Luzon Strait Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 06:11
    Photo ID: 8687101
    VIRIN: 241008-M-LO557-1015
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Transport Relief Supplies Following Typhoon in Philippines [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

