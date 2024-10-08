15th MEU MV-22B Ospreys Transport Relief Supplies Following Typhoon in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Laura Rodriguez, left, an air traffic controller assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Tennessee, sits in an MV-22B Osprey before takeoff from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Luzon Strait Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines providing foreign disaster relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)