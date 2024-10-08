Kayesha McNeill, right, a 2020 graduate of Zama Middle High School and former member of the school’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, speaks to cadets Sept. at the school about her experiences as a newly commissioned U.S. Army officer.
This work, Camp Zama HS graduate speaks to JROTC cadets on experiences as newly commissioned Army officer, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
