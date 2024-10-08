Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama HS graduate speaks to JROTC cadets on experiences as newly commissioned Army officer [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp Zama HS graduate speaks to JROTC cadets on experiences as newly commissioned Army officer

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Kayesha McNeill, right, a 2020 graduate of Zama Middle High School and former member of the school’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, speaks to cadets Sept. at the school about her experiences as a newly commissioned U.S. Army officer.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8686793
    VIRIN: 240930-A-HP857-2212
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 543.92 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Camp Zama
    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

