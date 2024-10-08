Kayesha McNeill, second from left, is seen here in a photo with her family following her Army Reserve Officer Training Corp’ commissioning ceremony May 17 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8686794
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-HP857-5213
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama HS graduate speaks to JROTC cadets on experiences as newly commissioned Army officer [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama HS graduate speaks to JROTC cadets on experiences as newly commissioned Army officer
No keywords found.