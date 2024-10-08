Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Army National Guard aircrews take part in Hurricane Helene response operations [Image 10 of 11]

    NEW SWITZERLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    An aircrew with B Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Minnesota Army National Guard, offloads diapers, baby wipes and other items from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in New Switzerland, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024, while distributing supplies to communities in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene. National Guard units from 18 states have responded to areas impacted by the storm and have been taking part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 22:09
    Photo ID: 8686632
    VIRIN: 241007-A-WU705-4332
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: NEW SWITZERLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Minnesota Army National Guard aircrews take part in Hurricane Helene response operations [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina.
    Army National Guard
    hurricane helene
    Helene24
    HeleneNC

