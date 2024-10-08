Minnesota Army National Guard aircrews take part in Hurricane Helene response operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An aircrew with B Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Minnesota Army National Guard, offloads diapers, baby wipes and other items from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in New Switzerland, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024, while distributing supplies to communities in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene. National Guard units from 18 states have responded to areas impacted by the storm and have been taking part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)