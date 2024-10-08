Minnesota Army National Guard aircrews take part in Hurricane Helene response operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Weinrich, an aircrew member with B Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Minnesota Army National Guard, leans out the crew door of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to keep watch for obstacles as his crew lands the aircraft in New Switzerland, North Carolina, to drop off food, water, and other supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 7, 2024. National Guard units from 18 states have responded to areas impacted by the storm and have been taking part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)