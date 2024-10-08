Rear Adm. Novak visits JTF-CS Forward Operations Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

20241008-N-FD648-1018 (MARION, NORTH CAROLINA) - Military Advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jeffery Novak, left, and Joint Task Force Civil Support Commander, U.S. Army Col. Tanya McGonegal, take a tour of the life support area that was established in coordination with Hurricane Helene support, Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, JTF-CS deploys and provides a flexible, agile, adaptive, responsive, and professional Joint Force comprised of active and reserve component service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, providing defense support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)