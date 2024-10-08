Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

    MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devan Pearson, 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrolman, right, and a volunteer, prepare sandbags ahead of Hurricane Milton Oct. 7, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. MacDill Airmen are taking precautions ahead of the storm to minimize impacts to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8686174
    VIRIN: 241007-F-BQ566-1006
    Resolution: 3767x2691
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton
    MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Milton

