MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devan Pearson, 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrolman, right, and a volunteer, prepare sandbags ahead of Hurricane Milton Oct. 7, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. MacDill Airmen are taking precautions ahead of the storm to minimize impacts to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|10.07.2024
|10.08.2024 17:22
|8686174
|241007-F-BQ566-1006
|3767x2691
|3.93 MB
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
