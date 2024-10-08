MacDill Airmen prepare for Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KC-135 pilots assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing prepare sandbags ahead of Hurricane Milton Oct. 7, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. MacDill Airmen are taking precautions ahead of the storm to minimize impacts to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)