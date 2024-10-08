Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio celebrates U.S. Navy's 249th Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    NAMRU San Antonio celebrates U.S. Navy's 249th Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Oct. 8, 2024) – Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps (right), commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Hospital Corpsman Apprentice Nimsi Hernandez, cuts a cake in recognition of the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Buechel was the oldest active-duty Sailor present and Hernandez was the youngest Sailor present. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8685971
    VIRIN: 241008-N-ND850-1002
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU San Antonio celebrates U.S. Navy's 249th Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    America's Navy
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Know Your Military

