NAMRU San Antonio celebrates U.S. Navy's 249th Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Oct. 8, 2024) – Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps (right), commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Hospital Corpsman Apprentice Nimsi Hernandez, cuts a cake in recognition of the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Buechel was the oldest active-duty Sailor present and Hernandez was the youngest Sailor present. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)