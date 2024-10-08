Oklahoma National Guard helicopter, crew to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Oklahoma National Guard

    An Oklahoma Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook is readied by Oklahoma National Guard members at the OKARNG Aviation Support Facility in Lexington, Oklahoma on Oct. 6 before deploying to South Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

    At the direction of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and with approval from Governor Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma National Guard is supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts in South Carolina.

    The North Carolina Department of Emergency Management submitted, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a request to Oklahoma for one CH-47 Chinook helicopter with hoist equipment and aircrew to support Task Force South in Greensville, South Carolina. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Diaz)

    Chinook
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKNGHelene24
    OKNGHeleneCH47

