Oklahoma National Guard helicopter, crew to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts

An Oklahoma Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook is readied by Oklahoma National Guard members at the OKARNG Aviation Support Facility in Lexington, Oklahoma on Oct. 6 before deploying to South Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts.



At the direction of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and with approval from Governor Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma National Guard is supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts in South Carolina.



The North Carolina Department of Emergency Management submitted, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a request to Oklahoma for one CH-47 Chinook helicopter with hoist equipment and aircrew to support Task Force South in Greensville, South Carolina. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Diaz)