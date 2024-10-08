Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard helicopter, crew to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 2 of 2]

    LEXINGTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    An Oklahoma Army National Guard member prepares a CH-47 Chinook for take off at the OKARNG Aviation Support Facility in Lexington, Oklahoma on Oct. 6 before deploying to South Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

    At the direction of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and with approval from Governor Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma National Guard is supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts in South Carolina.

    The North Carolina Department of Emergency Management submitted, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a request to Oklahoma for one CH-47 Chinook helicopter with hoist equipment and aircrew to support Task Force South in Greensville, South Carolina. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:02
    Photo ID: 8685904
    VIRIN: 241006-A-RH707-5447
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard helicopter, crew to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    OKNGHelene24
    OKNGHeleneCH47

