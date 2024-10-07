Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mrs. Amy Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY [Image 6 of 6]

    Mrs. Amy Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY

    ZACZERNIE, POLAND

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Mrs. Amy Mingus, wife of Gen. James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, visited troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY and 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Sep. 24, 2024. The purpose of Mingus’s visit was to observe troopers who had any issues or concerns regarding the LSA and understand what is being contributed to the health, morale, and welfare of the soldiers residing on LSA Eagle. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)

    This work, Mrs. Amy Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Darrell Stembridge, identified by DVIDS

