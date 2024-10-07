General James Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, paid a memorable visit to the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, engaged with senior leaders, fostering camaraderie and esprit de corps at Zaczernie, Poland, Sep. 24, 2024. Mingus’s visit highlighted operational briefings on mission capabilities, and troop engagements inspiring professional leaders and their tactical importance of the artillery’s role in modern warfare. The 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, forged in battle since 1941, remains vigilant, prepared to defend freedom and safeguard national interests. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)