    General James Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY [Image 5 of 6]

    General James Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY

    ZACZERNIE, POLAND

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Gen. James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, paid a memorable visit to the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, engaged with senior leaders, fostering camaraderie and esprit de corps at Zaczernie, Poland, Sep. 24, 2024. Mingus’s visit highlighted operational briefings on mission capabilities, and troop engagements inspiring professional leaders and their tactical importance of the artillery’s role in modern warfare. The 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, forged in battle since 1941, remains vigilant, prepared to defend freedom and safeguard national interests. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8684353
    VIRIN: 240924-A-UT418-3808
    Resolution: 2048x1602
    Size: 719.34 KB
    Location: ZACZERNIE, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General James Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Darrell Stembridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mrs. Amy Mingus visits the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY

    #1stCavalryDivision #Artillery #DIVARTY #READTEAM #Readiness #TacticalExcellence #21stTheaterSustain

