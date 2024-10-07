Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    Clayton Davenport (left) stands as a newly enlisted Sailor with his dad Brett Davenport (right)after graduation from Navy bootcamp in Great Lakes, Ill., Jul. 15, 2016. (Courtesy photo by Clayton Davenport).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2016
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 21:05
    Photo ID: 8683790
    VIRIN: 160715-N-FB085-1001
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 130.52 KB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act
    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act
    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act
    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act
    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport&rsquo;s Second Act

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting command
    Navy
    Texas
    brenham

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download