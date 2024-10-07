Clayton Davenport (left) stands as a newly enlisted Sailor with his dad Brett Davenport (right)after graduation from Navy bootcamp in Great Lakes, Ill., Jul. 15, 2016. (Courtesy photo by Clayton Davenport).
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 21:05
|Photo ID:
|8683790
|VIRIN:
|160715-N-FB085-1001
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|130.52 KB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act
No keywords found.