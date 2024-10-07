Date Taken: 07.15.2016 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 21:05 Photo ID: 8683790 VIRIN: 160715-N-FB085-1001 Resolution: 720x960 Size: 130.52 KB Location: ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.