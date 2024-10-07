Date Taken: 01.01.1988 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 21:05 Photo ID: 8683780 VIRIN: 881001-N-FB085-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.68 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A Legacy Rekindled After 20 Years: Brett Davenport’s Second Act [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.