    129th Rescue Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    129th Rescue Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas W. Keegan receives the 129th Rescue Wing guidon from Maj. Gen. Steven J. Butow, Commander, California Air National Guard, during an Assumption of Command Ceremony at the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8682889
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-KL412-1103
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    California Air National Guard
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing

