129th Rescue Wing Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas W. Keegan receives the 129th Rescue Wing guidon from Maj. Gen. Steven J. Butow, Commander, California Air National Guard, during an Assumption of Command Ceremony at the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)