85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. James Nolla, headquarters and headquarters company commander, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, gives remarks to the Soldiers and official guests during an assumption of command ceremony on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at the Paul G. Schulstad Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sg. David Lietz)