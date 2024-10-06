Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Capt. James Nolla, center, incoming headquarters and headquarters company commander, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, receives the colors during an assumption of command ceremony on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at the Paul G. Schulstad Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Nolla previously served on a five-year deployment at Fort Cavazos, Texas as a Supply and Services officer in the G-4 section.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8682875
    VIRIN: 241006-A-XY199-1020
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander
    85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Assumption of Command
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    Capt. James Nolla

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download