85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. James Nolla, center, incoming headquarters and headquarters company commander, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, receives the colors during an assumption of command ceremony on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at the Paul G. Schulstad Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Nolla previously served on a five-year deployment at Fort Cavazos, Texas as a Supply and Services officer in the G-4 section.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)