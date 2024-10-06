Drill Instructor School Class 1-25 PFT

U.S. Marines Corps students with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Drill Instructor School Class 1-25, Recruit Training Regiment, sprint to the finish line during the three-mile run portion of the physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 4, 2024. DI School develops leadership, command presence, instructional ability, physical fitness, and professional knowledge in officers, staff noncommissioned and noncommissioned officers to prepare them for the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandra M. Earl)
