    Drill Instructor School Class 1-25 PFT [Image 7 of 11]

    Drill Instructor School Class 1-25 PFT

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alexandra Earl 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    A U.S. Marine Corps instructor with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Drill Instructor School, Recruit Training Regiment, leads Marines through the three-mile run portion of the physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 4, 2024. DI School develops leadership, command presence, instructional ability, physical fitness, and professional knowledge in officers, staff noncommissioned and noncommissioned officers to prepare them for the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandra M. Earl) 

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8682700
    VIRIN: 241004-M-LW191-1094
    Resolution: 6367x4245
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Drill Instructor School Class 1-25 PFT [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    drill instructor
    MCRD San Diego
    PFT
    DI School

