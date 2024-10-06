Drill Instructor School Class 1-25 PFT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps instructor with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Drill Instructor School, Recruit Training Regiment, leads Marines through the three-mile run portion of the physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 4, 2024. DI School develops leadership, command presence, instructional ability, physical fitness, and professional knowledge in officers, staff noncommissioned and noncommissioned officers to prepare them for the duties of a drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandra M. Earl)