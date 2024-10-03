Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly activated U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 41st Field Artillery Brigade test sensor to shooter capabilities during “Thunder Cloud” [Image 2 of 3]

    Newly activated U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 41st Field Artillery Brigade test sensor to shooter capabilities during “Thunder Cloud”

    ANDOYA, NORWAY

    09.15.2021

    Photo by David Overson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade fires a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) from a multiple launch rocket system during the Thunder Cloud live-fire exercise in Andoya, Norway on Sept. 15, 2021. The GMLRS is a surface-to-surface system used to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets using indirect precision fires up to 70-plus kilometers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

    This work, Newly activated U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 41st Field Artillery Brigade test sensor to shooter capabilities during “Thunder Cloud” [Image 3 of 3], by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    41FAB
    ThunderCloud
    2MDTF

