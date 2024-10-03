Newly activated U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 41st Field Artillery Brigade test sensor to shooter capabilities during “Thunder Cloud”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade fires a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) from a multiple launch rocket system during the Thunder Cloud live-fire exercise in Andoya, Norway on Sept. 15, 2021. The GMLRS is a surface-to-surface system used to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets using indirect precision fires up to 70-plus kilometers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)