1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade fires a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) from a multiple launch rocket system during the Thunder Cloud live-fire exercise in Andoya, Norway on Sept. 15, 2021. The GMLRS is a surface-to-surface system used to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets using indirect precision fires up to 70-plus kilometers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 07:06
|Photo ID:
|8681984
|VIRIN:
|210915-A-RW508-1777
|Resolution:
|4808x2705
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|ANDOYA, NO
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly activated U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 41st Field Artillery Brigade test sensor to shooter capabilities during “Thunder Cloud” [Image 3 of 3], by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
