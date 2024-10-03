Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 23 Ends With A Bang [Image 1 of 3]

    Dynamic Front 23 Ends With A Bang

    OKSBOL, DENMARK

    03.30.2023

    Photo by David Overson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launches as leaders from 18 participating countries observe live fire demonstrations during Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbol, Denmark, March 30, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

