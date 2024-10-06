Son of Georgia promoted to brigadier general on field where he marched as Jr. ROTC cadet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Piland, the commanding general of the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command, kneels on the field where he marched as a Junior ROTC cadet, as his wife Tami (left) and his mother Libby Able pins the general with his new stars on the shoulders of his jacket, assisted by Maj. Gen. Tracy L. Smith, who presided over the Oct. 5, 2024, ceremony in Griffin, Georgia. Piland took command of MRTC at an Aug. 11, 2024, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Neil W. McCabe)