    Son of Georgia promoted to brigadier general on field where he marched as Jr. ROTC cadet [Image 1 of 2]

    Son of Georgia promoted to brigadier general on field where he marched as Jr. ROTC cadet

    GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Piland, the commanding general of the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command, uncases his general officer flag with Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, at his Oct. 5, 2024, promotion ceremony held at the Griffin, Georgia. Piland took command of MRTC at an Aug. 11, 2024, ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
