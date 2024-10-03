Son of Georgia promoted to brigadier general on field where he marched as Jr. ROTC cadet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Piland, the commanding general of the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command, uncases his general officer flag with Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, at his Oct. 5, 2024, promotion ceremony held at the Griffin, Georgia. Piland took command of MRTC at an Aug. 11, 2024, ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe)