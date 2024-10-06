CFAY Attends Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities Ground-Breaking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 7, 2024) — Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, commanding officer for Afloat Training Group (ATG) Western Pacific, participates in a Jichinsai at the site of the Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities outside the ATG Building onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka October 7, 2024. A Jichinsai is a Shinto ritual asking permission to use the land for building and pray for the workers' safety throughout the project's work. The Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities is planned to be a multi-story building to include high bay space for Integrated Navigation, Seamanship and Ship Handling Trainers, a Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer, a Radar Navigation Trainer, a Multi-Purpose Reconfigurable Training System, and provide administrative office space, briefing and conference rooms, storage, server and utility rooms, and a quarterdeck. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)