    CFAY Attends Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities Ground-Breaking Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAY Attends Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities Ground-Breaking Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 7, 2024) - A Shinto priest performs a Jichinsai at the site of the Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities outside the Afloat Training Group Building onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka October 7, 2024. A Jichinsai is a Shinto ritual asking permission to use the land for building and pray for the workers' safety throughout the project's work. The Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities is planned to be a multi-story building to include high bay space for Integrated Navigation, Seamanship and Ship Handling Trainers, a Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer, a Radar Navigation Trainer, a Multi-Purpose Reconfigurable Training System, and provide administrative office space, briefing and conference rooms, storage, server and utility rooms, and a quarterdeck. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    ground-breaking ceremony
    NAVFAC Far East
    Ship Handling and Combat Training Facilities
    Jichinsai

