Aviation flyover at Military Review

U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 150th Aviation Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform a flyover during the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a more than 130-year-old tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)