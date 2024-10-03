Aviation flyover at Military Review

U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 150th Aviation Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform a flyover during the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a more than 130-year-old tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 22:11
|Photo ID:
|8681568
|VIRIN:
|241006-Z-AL508-2614
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
