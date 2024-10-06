Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation flyover at Military Review [Image 1 of 2]

    Aviation flyover at Military Review

    SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 150th Aviation Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform a flyover during the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a more than 130-year-old tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

