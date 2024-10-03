63rd Army Band Soldiers Rehearse for Military Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band rehearse for the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)