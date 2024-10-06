Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Army Band Soldiers Rehearse for Military Review [Image 4 of 11]

    63rd Army Band Soldiers Rehearse for Military Review

    SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band rehearse for the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 21:08
    Photo ID: 8681508
    VIRIN: 241006-Z-NI803-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Army Band Soldiers Rehearse for Military Review [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Matthew Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    63rd Army Band

