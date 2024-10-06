Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force rescues Helene survivors [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force rescues Helene survivors

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    The view from an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, Oct. 4, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission post Hurricane Helene destruction in North Carolina. Despite the impact of Hurricane Helene, U.S. Northern Command has well-established contingency plans that account for natural and man-made events and allows the DoD to execute its homeland defense mission without interruption (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 18:57
    Photo ID: 8681271
    VIRIN: 241004-F-DX569-1005
    Resolution: 1462x2048
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    FEMA
    Air Force North
    NORMCOM

