U.S. Air Force 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force rescues Helene survivors

The view from an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, Oct. 4, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission post Hurricane Helene destruction in North Carolina. Despite the impact of Hurricane Helene, U.S. Northern Command has well-established contingency plans that account for natural and man-made events and allows the DoD to execute its homeland defense mission without interruption (Courtesy photo)