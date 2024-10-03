An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed in the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, lands at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 4, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The 563rd PRTF launched four HH-60Ws and two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft in post Hurricane Helene search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
U.S. Air Force 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force rescues Helene survivors
