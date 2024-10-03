Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force rescues Helene survivors [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force rescues Helene survivors

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed in the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, lands at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 4, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The 563rd PRTF launched four HH-60Ws and two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft in post Hurricane Helene search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    This work, U.S. Air Force 563d Personnel Recovery Task Force rescues Helene survivors [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    U.S. Air Force
    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base
    First Air Force
    Hurricane Helene
    563rd PRTF

