145th COMM Ensuring Connectivity During Helene Recovery

Tech. Sgt. Rashad X. Rizer, 145th Communications Squadron cyber security operations specialist, configures a radio frequency kit (RFK) endpoint at the North Carolina Air National Guard, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, October 4, 2024. The RFK was configured to support the communication needs in the 145th Airlift Wings support of Helene recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)