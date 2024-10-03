Tech. Sgt. Rashad X. Rizer, 145th Communications Squadron cyber security operations specialist, configures a radio frequency kit (RFK) endpoint at the North Carolina Air National Guard, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, October 4, 2024. The RFK was configured to support the communication needs in the 145th Airlift Wings support of Helene recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8681006
|VIRIN:
|241003-Z-KG453-1003
|Resolution:
|3018x3773
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 145th COMM Ensuring Connectivity During Helene Recovery, by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.