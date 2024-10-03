Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th COMM Ensuring Connectivity During Helene Recovery

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Rashad X. Rizer, 145th Communications Squadron cyber security operations specialist, configures a radio frequency kit (RFK) endpoint at the North Carolina Air National Guard, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, October 4, 2024. The RFK was configured to support the communication needs in the 145th Airlift Wings support of Helene recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

    This work, 145th COMM Ensuring Connectivity During Helene Recovery, by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

