    MARFORK Participates in 20th Annual Alliance Run [Image 5 of 6]

    MARFORK Participates in 20th Annual Alliance Run

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Installations Camp Mujuk participate in the 20th Annual Alliance Run hosted at Peace Plaza of Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2024. The Republic of Korea Defense Media Agency, under the ROK Ministry of National Defense, hosted the event to commemorate the 71st year of the ROK-US Alliance. The race is designed to build military relationships between the ROK and U.S. militaries and strengthen the alliance through sportsmanship and camaraderie. Service members from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea attended the run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule) 

