MARFORK Participates in 20th Annual Alliance Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Installations Camp Mujuk pose for a group photo during the 20th Annual Alliance Run hosted at Peace Plaza of Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2024. The Republic of Korea Defense Media Agency, under the Ministry of National hosted the event to commemorate the 71st year of the ROK-US Alliance. The race is designed to build military relationships between the ROK and U.S. militaries and strengthen the alliance through sportsmanship and camaraderie. Service members from United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea attended the run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)